Budget 2023: Monsoon aid increased to RM800

KUALA LUMPUR: Padi farmers and rubber smallholders who struggle with unpredictable weather, especially during the monsoon season, will receive various subsidies under Budget 2023.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said for padi farmers, the government would continue to distribute various subsidies and incentives with an allocation of RM1.6 billion.

He said cash contributions of RM200 per month would also be given to padi farmers for a period of three months or a season, involving 240,000 farmers with an allocation of RM228 million.

“In addition to the RM60 million contribution provided, Bernas (Padiberas Nasional Berhad) has also agreed to share profits from rice imports by contributing 30 per cent of the net profit to padi farmers,“ he said when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said in order to increase the minimum income of rubber tappers, the government had agreed to raise the activation price level of the Rubber Production Incentive from RM2.50 to RM2.70 per kilogramme with an allocation of RM350 million.

He also urged the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) to simplify the process for claims, especially involving smallholders who had to travel dozens of kilometres just to get the incentive.

“I want the MRB and all the agencies involved to be more responsive on the field to manage the demands of smallholders and start acting proactively in facilitating the people’s dealings with the government,“ he said.

He said the government also agreed to increase the monsoon aid for smallholders from RM600 to RM800 for a period of four months, to ease the burden borne by 320,000 individuals in the target group, involving an allocation of RM256 million.

Anwar said that in order to increase the demand for rubber and the income of smallholders, the government would provide RM50 million to use Cuplump Modified Bitumen (CMB) for road maintenance as CMB was also able to increase the lifespan of roads. - Bernama