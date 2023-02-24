Budget 2023: PTPTN repayment discount starting March

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to provide a 20 per cent discount on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments for three months, starting March 1, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said in order to ease the financial burden of affected borrowers, the government also agreed to defer repayment for borrowers with a monthly income of RM1,800 and below, for a period of six months.

“The loan deferment application can be made from March 1, 2023,” he said when tabling the 2023 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said that the Ministry of Higher Education will be allocated RM15.3 billion in the 2023 Budget, compared with RM14.5 billion in 2022, of which a total of RM436 million will be provided to repair infrastructure and replace outdated equipment which is no longer economical, in public institutions of higher learning (IPTA).

“A sum of RM35 million is also available as funding to increase internet connectivity in institutions of higher learning in the country, under the Malaysian Research and Education Network (MYREN) programme,” he said. - Bernama