PETALING JAYA: The government has allotted RM2.5 billion to the Welfare Department under Budget 2023.

Some 450,000 low-income households will receive monthly cash aid, announced Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling the budget today.

This is up from RM1.5 billion allocated in the 2022 federal budget.

This is in line with the government’s adjustment of the national poverty line income in 2019.