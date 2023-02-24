Budget 2023: RM250 million to promote tourism ahead of VMY 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM250 million has been allocated to promote the tourism sector through the 2023 Budget, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the total allocation was in line with the Visit Malaysia Year in 2025, with a targeted arrival of 23.5 million international tourists and a projected income of up to RM 76.8 billion.

The government will also implement several infrastructure projects to alleviate traffic congestion which has affected tourist hotspots.

“A new road will be constructed from Habu to Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, at a cost of RM480 million, and an upgrade of Jalan Tun Hamzah to the intersection of Semabok along the Lebuh AMJ in Central Melaka, at a cost of RM300 million.

“A road and bridge will also be built over Sungai Sepang to connect Bukit Pelandok in Port Dickson and Sungai Pelek in Sepang, at a project cost of RM160 million,” he said when presenting the 2023 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar also said that the highway network to Pengerang in Johor will be upgraded through the construction of an overtaking lane on the Senai Desaru Expressway.

“We will also widen the North-South Expressway, from North Yong Peng to North Senai - Phase 1, Johor, from four to six lanes, at a cost of RM525 million, in phases,” he said.

The Unity Government, led by Anwar, presented the 2023 Budget today, which has allocated a total of RM388.1 billion, with RM289.1 billion for operating expenditure, and RM99 billion for development expenditure, including RM2 billion in contingency savings. - Bernama