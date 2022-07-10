Budget 2023: RM39 Million to protect tigers, get more rangers

KUALA LUMPUR: An allocation of RM36 million is provided via Budget 2023 for the programmes to protect tigers, elephants and other wildlife and their habitat, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Apart from that, he said the number of rangers to preserve the biodiversity of forest will be increased from 800 to 1,000 rangers would be employed especially from the local community such as Orang Asli and veterans by increasing the allocation to RM39 million.

According to him, to support the efforts of state governments to manage and protect the flora and fauna, the allocation under Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) , the allocation is raised to RM100 million annually which is an increase of RM30 million.

The government will continue to step up the restoration of the forest by planting trees including the Sandakan Forest Reserve in Sabah.

“For the cleaning and treatment of rivers, RM216 million is provided for the rehabilitation of estuaries of Sungai Merang, Terengganu and Sungai Perak,” he said when tabling the 2023 Supply Bill at Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, for sustainable community development, Tengku Zafrul announced that RM100 million will be provided to the Hasanah Foundation to lead efforts at the community level such as generating income, ensuring that no one is left behind in education and strengthening the health check-up programme.

He said the allocation of RM20 million to the United Nations Development Programme and the Malaysian Parliamentary Cross-Party Group to increase activities related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in a collaborative effort between the government, local communities and industry.

In order to empower the Malay language, RM5 million is provided to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collaborate with relevant agencies to implement the Language and Culture Diplomacy Programme towards the internationalisation of the country’s national language. - Bernama