Budget 2023: RM64 billion to minimise cost of living impact

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will this year provide up to RM64 billion in the form of subsidies, assistance as well as incentives with most of the funds used to minimise the cost of living through goods price control, financial assistance, and giving service to the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the ministries concerned should ensure the funds are disbursed effectively and prevent any leakage.

“The concept of “Payung Rahmah’ would be introduced as the basis of all efforts to aid the poor and vulnerable. One of them is Menu Rahmah which is to implement a set meal at RM5, and the initiative is expected to continue receiving good response from food operators and the people.

“I would like to thank traders, hawkers, stall operators who are recording small profits to assist the poor,” said Anwar who is also Finance Minister when tabling Budget 2023 at Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said through ‘Jualan Rahmah’, essential goods would be sold at 30 per cent cheaper compared to the market to help control the cost of living, and as such, the government is providing RM100 million to ensure the success of the programme in each Parliamentary constituency.

The Prime Minister said the government would be increasing the allocation of RM200 million to RM225 million to expand the essential goods distribution programme to 25 new areas, among them Paloh and Passin in Sarawak, Pasir Raja, Terengganu and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

Touching on Phase 1 of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) for the B40 group, Anwar said households with total income of less than RM2,500 would be eligible to receive a contribution of up RM2,500 depending on the number of children.

“The government is also giving additional aid of RM600 to the poorest households receiving STR according to e-Kasih data. This means families of the hardocre poor would be eligible to get up to a maximum assistance of RM3,100.

“STR will aid and lighten the cost odf living of almost nine million receipients with an allocation of almost RM8 billion,” he said.

Anwar said the government is also offering e-Tunai Belia Rahmah credit specially to two million youth aged between 18 and 20 with an allocation of RM400 million.

“Our challenge and those of related agencies is to ensure the allocations reach the target groups directly and are not diverted and leaked,” he said. - Bernama