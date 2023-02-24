Budget 2023: Rubber tappers laud govt’s initiative to increase ceiling price of rubber

KUALA KRAI: More than 100 rubber tappers in Kuala Krai hailed the government’s initiative to implement the new incentive for the production of rubber by increasing the ceiling price of rubber from RM2.50 to RM2.70 a kilogram through an allocation of RM350 million.

Noor Atikah Ab Azizi, 28, said the increase of 20 sen will help reduce the cost of living which has continued to increase.

“Of late my income as a rubber tapper is only about RM400 a month because the current price of rubber has dropped to around RM2 to RM2.50 a kilogram.

“In fact, the situation will worsen during the rainy season because we cannot go out to tap rubber, thus can only depend on assistance provided for during the rainy season,“ she told Bernama when met at Kampung Batu Mengkebang, here today.

Mohd Fadlisyam Mohd Sekeri, 32, claimed that though the price increase per kilogram of rubber is not much the increase can offer a positive impact to rubber tappers in overcoming their daily needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister when tabling the Budget 2023 today urged the Lembaga Getah Malaysia (LGM) to ease the process of claiming incentives involving rubber tappers who may have to travel tens of kilometres to claim their incentive.

The government has also decided to increase the assistance provided during the rainy season to smallholders be increased from RM600 to RM800 for a period of four months to ease the burden of about 320,000 people through an allocation of RM256 million. - Bernama