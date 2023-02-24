Budget 2023: Six flood mitigation projects to be tendered again - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Six flood mitigation projects will be tendered again soon, at the latest by June 2023.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister said among them, the projects involved the Flood Mitigation Programme in Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi, Johor; construction of dual-function reservoir and raw water supply source in Sungai Rasau and Sungai Klang, Selangor and the development of Phase 3 Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project.

Apart from that, he said the performance oif Malaysian rescue team in Turkiye recently was excellent and outstanding.

“We hope the achievement would be translated in the form of improving efficiency and streamlining the level of disaster preparedness in the country.

“As preparation to face any threat of disaster, Nadma has allocated RM150 million among others for asset requirements, disaster warning system and assistance to affected residents,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 at Dewan Rakyat under the Unity Government today.

Budget 2023 was earlier tabled by the previous government on Oct 7 last year with a total allocation of RM372.3 billion.

However, the budget was not debated and passed following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10 to give way to the 15th general election (GE15).

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Malaysian Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department are also provided with RM50 million to provide equipment and assets for disaster contingencies.

“The role of the community is also empowered as the early group in a disaster.

“The government is providing RM20 million under Community Caring Organisation Grant to benefit 2,000 resident associations,” he said. - Bernama