Budget 2024 a crucial opportunity to combat climate change, says Earth Alliance Support Movement

KUALA LUMPUR: The impending Malaysia Budget 2024 represents a crucial opportunity to combat climate change and accelerate the nation’s journey towards a net-zero 2050, Earth Alliance Support Movement chief executive officer and co-founder Stephanie Teo said.

She made the call following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s National Statement at the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday which highlighted the adverse impacts of climate change on the country such as increasing temperature, rising sea levels, intensified monsoons and erratic weather patterns disrupting livelihoods and degrading local ecosystems.

“Today, we stand before the government of Malaysia with a straightforward yet profound request: Please allocate more substantial funds in the upcoming budget to bolster community-focused initiatives,” she told Bernama.

She said as the world grappled with the catastrophic consequences of climate change, Malaysia, like every other corner of the planet, stood at a crossroads.

“While national policies are paramount, it is imperative to recognise that our communities, our neighbours and our families are the true foot soldiers in this battle. Now is the time to empower them to become champions of change,” she said.

She said climate change, fueled by carbon emissions, is a global emergency that demands immediate action but the responsibility should not solely rest with the government and corporations but instead, every Malaysian should be uplifted.

Teo said community empowerment is not just a strategy but a beating heart of the nation’s battle against climate change.

“Budget 2024 is a crucial moment to channel resources directly to our communities. In this fight against escalating climate crises, corporations and communities are equally pivotal,” she said.

Therefore, she said the government is urged to allocate more substantial funds in the upcoming budget to bolster community-focused initiatives including community education programmes.

“Invest in campaigns that ignite awareness, educating our communities about their pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions,” she said.

Teo said the government should also provide resources for training and workshops at the grassroots level, enabling the citizens to become leaders in sustainable practices.

Besides that, she said the government should also invest in projects that not only reduce the country’s carbon footprint but also create employment opportunities and enhance the quality of life within the communities.

She said funding should also be allocated to support research initiatives that unearth innovative, community-based solutions to tackle carbon emissions head-on.

“This shared responsibility is paramount and we hope that Budget 2024 can transform this dream into a reality,” she added.

Earth Alliance Support Movement is a company dedicated to combating climate change, offering a top-tier environmental, social and governance (ESG) roadmap and catalysing positive global change through innovative and sustainable business solutions.-Bernama