Budget 2024: Additional allocation for KKR reflects govt’s concern

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional allocation provided for the Works Ministry (KKR) under Budget 2024 reflects the government’s concern in realising the goal of improving the standard of living of the people through the provision of world-class basic facilities.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said all the initiatives it proposed had been agreed upon and tabled under Budget 2024 and, in fact, there is additional allocation to what was proposed.

He said KKR has been allocated RM9.511 billion for 2024, which is a 12.7 per cent increase compared to the RM8.439 billion it received last year.

“KKR aims to develop the country sustainably which, through the Budget 2024 initiative, will contribute to increased job opportunities, businesses and investments as well as economic growth to improve the people’s living standards,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting on KKR’s allocation under Budget 2024, Nanta said as much as RM2.8 billion is for the maintenance of federal roads and bridges in line with the ministry’s aspiration to continue to empower KKR’s MYJalan campaign.

“As of August this year, over 4,100 potholed roads on Federal roads have been identified and repaired and the government is committed to ensuring that action is taken within 24 hours of receiving complaints on Federal roads,“ he said.

In addition, he said RM300 million is dedicated to small Bumiputera contractors grade G1 to grade G4 who are eligible and registered with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

He said the government will also increase the allocation from RM100,000 to RM200,000 to 115 district engineers, involving a total allocation of RM30 million.

To improve the engineering aspect, Nanta said RM100 million is provided to maintain street lights, including replacing them with LED types that can save up to 60 per cent of electricity, while RM50 million will be spent on accident-prone areas, including upgrading the existing traffic lights to smart traffic lights on Federal roads, which will also help reduce traffic congestion.

He added that major road infrastructure projects will continue to be intensified, such as Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway which will be completed next year.

“The tender process for 19 work packages for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B project stretching 366 kilometres (km) and involving a cost of RM15.7 billion will be completed next month.

“The Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase 2 project stretching over 320 km and involving a cost of almost RM7.4 billion will also be implemented at the end of this year,“ he said.

In addressing the increasing number of vehicles, Nanta said the North-South Expressway (PLUS) widening project from four to six lanes will be extended along the 18km stretch from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam, Johor at a cost of RM931 million.

“Once these additional lanes are completed, they can help improve safety and comfort for the people by reducing travelling time by up to 25 minutes from the existing 40 minutes, as well as reducing the risk of road accidents,“ he said.

To curb landslide disasters, he said RM563 million will be spent on slope repairs nationwide, including the monitoring, prevention, reporting and early-warning programmes involving over 2,000 high-risk slopes. -Bernama