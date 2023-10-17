Budget 2024 can address agricultural and food security issues - NAFAS

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation for farmers, breeders, and fishermen in the Budget 2024 can strengthen and address current issues related to agriculture and food security.

The National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) in a statement today said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has received an allocation of RM6.17 billion, which is an increase of 14.4 per cent compared to RM5.39 billion in 2023.

“It demonstrated the government’s concern to ensure sustainability of the country’s agri-food industry and safeguard the welfare of nearly one million farmers nationwide,“ added NAFAS.

According to the statement, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 last Friday, the adjustment of the paddy purchase price from RM1,200 to RM1,300 per metric tonne would indirectly help increase the income of nearly 240,000 farmers nationwide.

The adjustment marked the first time paddy price has been revised since 2014.

“Despite their request for higher prices, farmers can now feel relieved with the additional RM500 increment under the Paddy Price Subsidy Scheme provided by the government to the paddy sector,“ he said.

The introduction of a two-year initiative involving five seasons of padi cultivation in the regions managed by Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) in Perlis and Kedah, is aimed at increasing rice production through a RM3 billion investment.

As the manufacturer and supplier of fertilisers for the country’s agricultural needs under government subsidy programmes, NAFAS is committed to supporting farmers and MADA in achieving the national self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) target of 80 per cent for rice by 2030, in collaboration with the ministry.

The initiative to increase the subsidy allocation for hill paddy or shifting cultivation rice from RM40 million to RM50 million, is aimed at expand hill paddy cultivation areas from 43,000 hectares, can help reduce the planting costs for farmers in Sabah and Sarawak.

“NAFAS also welcomed the allocation of RM50 million announced to provide 50,000 farmers with bio and organic fertilisers to enhance soil fertility, providing opportunities for farmers to increase crop yields.

“The allocation of RM50 million from the Agricultural Disaster Fund to compensate farmers and fishermen impacted by disasters, along with an additional RM50 million as initial funding for the Paddy Crop Takaful Scheme to protect affected farmers, demonstrates the government’s understanding of the needs of these groups,“ the statement said.

NAFAS is confident that the Budget 2024 initiative is comprehensive in ensuring the target groups benefit to improve the livelihoods of farmers and indirectly strengthen the country’s food security.-Bernama