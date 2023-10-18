Budget 2024 construction allocation opens opportunities for small contractors: CIDB

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM72.7 billion in Budget 2024 for the implementation of construction works will open work opportunities for small and medium contractors (G1 to G4) and boost the national construction industry.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chief executive Datuk Mohd Zaid Zakaria said the implementation of these projects effectively requires contractors and construction personnel who are skilled and also have recognised competencies.

“Therefore, CIDB will provide skills training required for the implementation of the projects listed in Budget 2024,“ he said in a statement today.

He said CIDB also implemented project management and financial training for contractors.

Since 2000, CIDB has trained more than 400,000 skilled construction workers in various fields that the industry desperately needs and a total of 99,000 entries for the Contractor Management Course have been recorded since 2014

In 2022, CIDB has spent almost RM30 million on youth and construction personnel training and a total of 3,742 youth and 5,178 construction personnel have attended skills training conducted by CIDB Malaysia.

”CIDB is ready to implement this initiative which supports one of the main principles of Malaysia Madani, which is to encourage diversity and inclusivity in the workforce involving the local community in construction projects,” he said. - Bernama