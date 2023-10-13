Budget 2024: Gov’t allocates RM20m to boost NSRC’s functionality

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will raise the allocation for the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to RM20 million compared to RM10 million this year to further increase the NSRC’s functionality in combating scam-related crimes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said the allocation would be distributed next year.

He said this was because the NSRC had handled over 49,000 calls and managed to freeze transactions worth up to RM60 million.

“Bank Negara Malaysia, with the cooperation of the finance sector, is developing a National Fraud Portal (NFP), which is expected to be ready by the middle of 2024,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 in Parliament, here, today.

According to him, with the ability to automatically track funds, it is hoped that the portal will expedite the period of tracking, freezing and returning funds.

At the same time, related agencies are also studying the need to amend laws, including the Criminal Procedure Code to enable more effective action to be taken against syndicates and holders of mule accounts, thereby expediting the process of returning money to scam victims. -Bernama