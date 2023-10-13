Budget 2024: Gov’t to implement initiatives encouraging women to rejoin workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government, through the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, will implement several initiatives to raise women’s participation in the labour force to 60 per cent, which is a benchmark in the Madani Economy Framework.

“To continue encouraging women to return to work, the tax incentives for women to return to work will be extended until Dec 31, 2027.

“The government proposes that income tax exemption limits on childcare allowance received by workers or paid directly by employers to childcare centres be increased from RM2,400 to RM3,000,” he said when tabling Budget 2024 themed ‘Reformasi Ekonomi, Memperkasa Rakyat’ (Economic Reform, Empower People) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said the government will continue paying attention to early childhood education, with the Community Development Department (KEMAS) allocated RM586 million next year and RM20 is also set aside to upgrade KEMAS Early Childhood Education premises.

He said a total of 10 new kindergartens (tabika) and nurseries (taska) costing RM31 million will also be built in Kampung Paya Berenjut in Kemaman, Terengganu; Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Jelai 1, Negeri Sembilan; and Taman Kota Masai, Johor Bahru, Johor.

“(A total of) 26 new pre-schools under the Ministry of Education will be built costing RM82 million, including the construction of pre-school buildings in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Abang Kadir Gedong, Simunjan, Sarawak; SK Bunut Rendang, Kuantan, Pahang; and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chabau, Melaka,” he said.

To empower the appreciation of Islamic education and knowledge of the Quran from a young age, Anwar said the government will implement KEMAS pre-tahfiz programmes with an allocation of RM20 million aimed at producing 100,000 hufaz cilik (memorisers of the Quran) by 2026.

He also said that the government will expand the Immigration Department Baitul Mahabbah (Welfare Centre) programme next year to provide temporary shelter for children, with three such centres involving an allocation of RM10 million.

He said these initiatives will be implemented in line with inclusive development to ensure equal opportunity for all, adding that specific assistance will continue to be channelled to certain groups, especially the vulnerable group and those requiring aid.

To increase the capacity and competitiveness of Bumiputera micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS), Anwar said a total of RM1.6 billion worth of loan facilities and guarantees are provided specifically for that group, including the provision of capital venture financing for Bumiputera start-up companies.

In addition, Anwar said Bumiputera investment institutions will be placed under Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera (YPB).

“Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) will also be merged under Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and strengthened through the government’s strategic land injection, especially in Kuala Lumpur, for housing projects.

“Equinas (Ekuiti Nasional Berhad) will also be placed under the umbrella of YPB to enhance Bumiputera business expansion with the collaboration of PNB and PUNB (Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad),” he said. -Bernama