Budget 2024: Govt urged to set up Public Transport Review Committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) has proposed that the government set up a Public Transport Review Committee to review tariff hike regulations in the upcoming Budget 2024.

Its president, Ajit Johl said the objective of the committee, which should consist of all stakeholders and be chaired by the Transport Ministry, is to ensure that public transport is not monopolised and is sustainable for the operators.

“4PAM would also like to propose the establishment of a Public Transport Tribunal to ensure users have a transparent recourse that is effective, efficient, and user-friendly.

“Express bus riders often have little room to lodge a complaint and must deal with express bus operators, who are not very customer-orientated. The public transport industry should emulate the financial services mediation board,” he told Bernama recently.

To encourage the use of public transport, Ajit proposed that the government gradually phase down fuel subsidies (25 per cent per annum) and utilise the funds to improve public transport facilities.

He pointed out that the government spent close to RM50.8 billion on petrol, diesel, and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) subsidies in 2022, when the money should have been used to improve and upgrade public transport facilities.

Ajit said 4PAM expressed support for the government’s initiative to resume the stalled discussions on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

On the government’s efforts to promote a conducive electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, he said they must be balanced with incentives for public transport.

Meanwhile, Gabungan E-hailing Malaysia (GEM) proposed that the government set aside an allocation of RM650 million to further boost the gig industry and safeguard the welfare of workers in the sector, which was impacted by global economic uncertainties.

It also proposed that stakeholders in the gig economy, particularly e-hailing drivers and p-hailing riders, receive a number of initiatives and assistance, including contributions to the Social Security Organisation’s Self-Employment Social Security Scheme, the Employment Insurance System, and the Employees’ Provident Fund i-Saraan scheme.

“GEM also proposed that the government provide skills training programmes; a subsidy for the renewal of insurance and road tax; vehicle maintenance loan assistance; as well as a mobile phone subsidy and cheaper internet packages for gig workers,” he said.

Budget 2024 is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 13. - Bernama