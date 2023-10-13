Budget 2024: 'In high spirits; definitely okay' - PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is all set and in high spirits to table the Budget 2024 today, the second to be unveiled by his Unity Government.

Asked how he felt about the scheduled tabling of Budget 2024 in Parliament at 4 pm, Anwar said: “In high spirits ... definitely okay.”

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, was speaking to reporters atter performing Friday prayers at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Precinct 18 here.

The prime minister, dressed in light purple baju Melayu complete with a Palestine sash, then exchanged greetings with congregants before leaving the mosque.

Anwar performed the prayers together with more than 1,000 people comprising local residents and civil servants and listened to a sermon entitled ‘Solidariti Pertahankan Palestin’ (Solidarity in Defending Palestine), which was delivered by Masjid Mahmoodiah Grand Imam Abu Bakar Mohd Noor.

On arrival at the mosque at 12.55 pm, Anwar was received by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and the mosque management.

Anwar had lunch served with asam pedas and kari ikan at Medan Selera Masjid Mahmoodiah, located within the mosque compound.

The prime minister also launched the Tabung Palestin Jabatan Perdana Menteri-Hal Ehwal Agama (JPM-HEA).

It is a routine for Anwar to join local communities for lunch and Friday prayers since he formed the Unity Government Cabinet on Dec 2 last year. -Bernama