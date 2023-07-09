Budget 2024: KKDW focuses on improving rural infrastructure and economy, TVET

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) is focusing on improving the rural infrastructure and economy as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Budget 2024, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said the focus was one of the things emphasised in the 2024 Budget engagement session with the industry players and stakeholders here today.

In a post on his Facebook page about the engagement session, Ahmad Zahid said he and the ministry would try to ensure that all input and suggestions from the session are submitted to the Ministry of Finance and used in the 2024 Budget.

“I focus on improving rural infrastructure, among others, by improving the lives of the people of Sabah, Sarawak and Orang Asli through the construction and repair of social amenities, increasing telecommunications coverage in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital as well as building houses for the hardcore poor,“ he said.

In the engagement session, Ahmad Zahid said KKDW also focused on empowering the rural economy to generate income for rural residents through rural tourism and mixed farming.

“I hope to see KKDW play an effective role in guiding rural entrepreneurs to upgrade their products which will then be marketed globally. In addition, the global halal market has now reached US$3.3 trillion.

“This huge market opens up space and opportunities for entrepreneurs to market their products on par with international products but the rural entrepreneurs must have a competitive spirit in marketing their products,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that the TVET field is very important in producing highly skilled workers in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Today’s engagement session was attended by 120 participants consisting of representatives of government agencies including heads of departments and agencies under KKDW as well as industry players including business associations, cooperative chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs, non-governmental organisations and academicians. -Bernama