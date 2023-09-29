Budget 2024: KKR focuses on maintenance of highways, roads nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has requested an increase in allocations in the Budget 2024 to focus on the maintenance and periodic works of highways and roads nationwide.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this is important to ensure the quality of highways and roads nationwide is at the best level and meets international standards.

“KKR has requested more allocations than what we received this year for maintenance and periodic works on highways and roads. From what we are requesting we may not get 100 per cent but at least the allocation will be increased.

“For this year, the allocation we received for maintenance and periodic works was RM1.5 billion but our needs are much more than that, maybe three times the amount to ensure that our roads are levelled according to international standards,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating toll collection system at the Loke Yew Toll Plaza on the Sungai Besi Expressway today.

Commenting further, Nanta said that there are many works that cannot be carried out due to financial constraints.

“So, this is one of the things we emphasised with the Ministry of Finance in the preparation of the Budget 2024. We have high hopes that we can carry out these maintenance works in an effort to support the ministry’s MYjalan campaign.

“This maintenance issue is related to the safety issue of road users, if possible we want to avoid fatal accidents, not to mention if it is caused by a damaged road surface, potholes or the like,“ he said.-Bernama