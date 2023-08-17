Budget 2024: KPKT committed to implement people-centric programmes

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is committed to ensuring that the programmes implemented under Budget 2024 are people-centric in nature which will have a direct impact on the people.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiatives proposed by KPKT are also guaranteed to immediately benefit the target groups and are ready to be implemented in 2024.

“Programmes which will be implemented by KPKT are also ensured to improve the well-being of the people in line with the framework of the Madani Economy which has the theme of empowering the people,” he said at the engagement session of the Budget 2024 initiative with stakeholders here today.

He said the input, views and suggestions from the stakeholders especially related to the housing sector, solid waste management, urban and community sustainability as well as the empowerment of local government services are needed to draw up programmes under the 2024 Budget.

In Budget 2023, KPKT received an allocation of RM5.333 billion, an increase of 3.61 per cent, compared with RM5.146 billion in 2022.

He also said that KPKT was responsible for implementing several initiatives under Budget 2023, including the replacement and maintenance of obsolete lifts in the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) to improve the safety of residents with an allocation of RM50 million.

Also implemented was the maintenance of the drainage system as well as the construction of flood retention ponds especially in flood-prone areas to enhance the country’s preparedness to face disasters totalling RM130 million.

Apart from that, also implemented are the construction of 4,250 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR), with an allocation of RM358 million, and building new and upgrading 3,000 stalls and business kiosks throughout the local authorities (PBT) with an allocation amounting to RM50 million.

“All these initiatives are being actively implemented and are expected to be completed by the end of this year,” he said. - Bernama