Budget 2024: KPKT focuses on sustainable living towards Madani economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is confident that the reformist approach in the 2024 Budget will benefit everyone.

Its Minister, Nga Kor Ming (pix) said the reformist, progressive and people-friendly Budget 2024 empowers it to improve the well-being of the people in key areas, including housing, fire services, communities and local authorities (PBT).

“Budget 2024 is not a usual approach by merely allocating funds to the ministries but encompasses crucial policy reforms needed by the people at this time.

“It shows the government’s commitment to progress and concern for people’s challenges in building a better future,“ he said in a statement.

Nga added that the budget can support KPKT in continuing its implementation of seven key areas, including housing planning, local government roles, community empowerment, urban sustainability, solid waste management and fire services for the well-being of the people.

The government has allocated RM5.647 billion for KPKT in Budget 2024, compared to RM5.409 billion last year, an increase of RM238 million.

Budget 2024 also supports the Madani Economy vision to elevate the nation's status by restructuring the economy and improving the people's quality of life, it said.

The budget continues to focus on sustainable living initiatives, focusing on 15 initiatives involving KPKT, including the maintenance and improvement of public toilets and streetlights as well as repairs to drains and culverts to reduce the risk of flash floods.

The KPKT added that Budget 2024 clearly indicates the government's commitment to put Malaysia back on the right track so that the country can move forward.

“The reforms in Budget 2024 are evidence of the government’s concern for the challenges faced by the people in building a better future for Malaysia,“ it added. -Bernama