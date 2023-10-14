Budget 2024, manifestation of Unity govt’s commitment to reduce cost of living - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 is a manifestation of the government’s continued commitment to reduce the cost of living, increase job opportunities and be more competitive, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today, said that the budget, themed ‘Reformasi Ekonomi: Memperkasa Rakyat’ (Economic Reform: Empowering People), also translates the Unity Government’s efforts in supporting a conducive investment climate in a changing global environment.

“The federal government’s Budget 2024 emphasises sustainable and pro-people economic growth, in line with the new economic direction,” he said.

Also in the post, the Prime Minister shared infographics summarising the essence of Budget 2024.

Anwar, when tabling Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, announced an allocation amounting to RM393.8 billion, the highest budget ever presented, outlining three main focuses, namely, Best Governance for Service Agility, Restructuring the Economy to Accelerate Growth and Improve People’s Living Standards.

He said Budget 2024 witnessed an increase in the country’s revenue, following economic and fiscal restructuring, as well as the implementation of taxation reforms and targeted subsidies, which would be best utilised to raise the standard of living of the people. -Bernama