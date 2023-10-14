Budget 2024: MINDEF to empower assets, improve well-being of army personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will place emphasis on the acquisition of several new assets through the allocation of RM19.7 billion received in Budget 2024.

In a statement today, the ministry said that priority would be given to maintaining the capabilities and readiness of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as its three branches, namely the Malaysian Army (TDM), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“MINDEF and MAF will initiate the acquisition of new assets, with TDM acquiring 60 infantry-armoured vehicles, 50 high-mobility light tactical vehicles, six hovercraft-integrated fast interceptors and 733 support vehicles of various types, including 45 boats.

“The RMN will continue with the procurement of three littoral mission ships (LMS) and work to refurbish two submarine assets while the RMAF will receive 12 new helicopters,” read the statement.

The government has allocated RM19.7 billion for MINDEF in Budget 2024, an 11.21 per cent increase from this year’s RM17.74 billion allocation.

On the national border security, MINDEF said efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of control measures at the country’s entry points would continue with the construction of seven posts, including in Melikin and Pa’ Daleh, Sarawak.

To ensure the welfare of Armed Forces personnel continues to be protected, the ministry said that several allocations have been set aside, including RM400 million for repairs and maintenance on all Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera as well as RM20 million to upgrade the sewage system at TDM camps in phases.

“Also, an incentive of RM1,000 will be extended to 216,758 retired and non-pensioned MAF veterans,“ according to the statement.

In addition, MAF veterans will continue to be empowered through the Protege-Ready to Work (Protege-RTW) initiative, a job training placement implemented in collaboration with companies awarded government contracts.

The statement also informed that the government would increase the number of community rangers to 2,000 by appointing rangers from among MAF veterans, the Royal Malaysia Police, Orang Asli and the local community. -Bernama