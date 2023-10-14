Budget 2024: Mindef to focus on expanding new assets, welfare of personnel, veterans - Adly

MELAKA: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will focus on expanding new assets, including national border security, and the welfare of military personnel and veterans through the RM19.7 billion allocated to the ministry in Budget 2024.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said among the new assets the Mindef will receive include three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) to be stationed at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Naval Region 4 (Mawilla 4) headquarters in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“The relocation of the Indonesian capital to Kalimantan, which is close to Sabah and Sarawak, will also require the development of stronger and more effective border controls, including the setting up of more checkpoints.

“Four checkpoints will be set up this year while another seven will be set up in Sabah and Sarawak next year as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ he said.

Adly said this after opening the Political Funding Workshop organised by the Institute of Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) and Transparency-International Malaysia (TI-M).

Adly elaborated that the move would indirectly help the country strengthen its border controls in Sabah and Sarawak, thus enhancing security in the waters of the South China Sea, which are rich in marine resources for local fishermen, besides oil exploration.

Meanwhile, he said one of the priority aspects for the welfare of military personnel was the construction of more houses under the Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) initiative as well as improving support and allowances for military veterans, including non-pensioners.

“Next year, about RM400 million will be allocated for RKMAT construction, compared to RM200 million this year and RM100 million last year,“ he said.

Commenting on the establishment of a single border agency as announced by Anwar under Budget 2024, Adly said Mindef would hold talks with the Home Ministry soon to discuss the initiatives.

The discussion will include coordinating various aspects related to the tasks, roles and scope of work of the enforcement agencies under the two ministries, he added.

Yesterday’s Budget 2024 allocated RM19.7 billion for Mindef, which is a RM2 billion increase compared to this year, to strengthen national defence and security preparedness. -Bernama