Budget 2024 :MOF to hold physical, online engagement sessions

PUTRAJAYA: The Finance Ministry (MOF) will be holding Budget 2024 engagement sessions physically and online to obtain the input of various parties for the tabling of the budget, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

Engagement series which will be held as a follow-up to the physical session at the MOF here today, he said and they would be in the form of a tour to the states with his counterpart Steven Sim Chee Keong for the same purpose.

“Each proposal received physically or online would be studied by various parties before the tabling of Budget 2024 scheduled on October 31,” he said in a media conference after a Budget 2024 engagement session at MOF.

The engagement session themed Empowering Malaysia Madani was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

The two-hour session was attended by more than 150 individuals from various ministries and agencies as well as industry players among them Persatuan Teknologi Kebangsaan Malaysia (Pikom), Dewan Usahawan Industri Desa (DUID) and National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).