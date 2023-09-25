Budget 2024: MOH hoping for higher allocation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is hoping for higher allocation under the national Budget 2024 to enable it to carry out more initiatives for the wellbeing of the people.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said these initiatives include upgrading 436 dilapidated health clinics nationwide and building 300 new clinics in selected areas.

“If possible, we want more allocation from this year’s RM36.3 million as there are so many things that we want to do. If I’m not mistaken, we have seven priorities for the Ministry of Finance to consider in (preparation of) the budget, which includes the effort to continue implementing the MADANI Medical Scheme.”

Dr Zaliha said this to reporters after the handing over ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) operating theatre complex, intensive care unit and additional ward project here today, which was also attended by Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The national Budget 2024 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 13 with a continued focus on the welfare of the people, extension and improvement of aid and assistance, as well as the development of the country’s infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said that Malaysia is always prepared to face any future possibilities, including Disease X, which has been described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having the potential to become a pandemic.

“At the recently concluded 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the issue of Disease X was not discussed among the health ministers present.

“Nevertheless, we are always prepared for any eventuality, and at the WHO level, I believe they will alert the relevant countries if there is any,” she said.

On the project, Dr Zaliha said it was carried out at Block B of the HKL Institute of Urology and Nephrology, and that with the handover from the Ministry of Works, the new operating theatre complex, intensive care unit and additional ward could begin operations in stages starting next month.

She said the project, which saw the provision of an additional 252 beds and five modular operating theatres to meet the current and future demands, was completed earlier than the designated completion date, resulting in cost savings of RM 9 million from the total cost of RM 171 million. -Bernama