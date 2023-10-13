Budget 2024: Over 30 high-priority flood mitigation projects to be implemented - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 33 high-priority flood mitigation projects will be implemented next year with a cost of RM11.8 billion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said they include flood mitigation projects at the Sungai Pahang River Basin in Pahang; Sungai Langat Phase 2 in Selangor; Sungai Jelai, Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and Sungai Likas in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“Also, Kuching Phase 2 in Sarawak; Baling Phase 2 in Kedah and Phase 2 of the Sungai Kelantan Integrated River Basin Development Project,” he said when presenting Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said letters of acceptance (SST) for 24 projects are expected to be issued from this month, involving a total cost of RM5.1 billion, while the rest will have the SST issued in the first quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, to reduce the risk of stagnant and flash floods, Anwar said the government will provide RM20 million to 150 local authorities to carry out repairs on damaged drains.

Also, in order to prevent landslide tragedies like the one that occurred in Batang Kali, Selangor late last year, he said the government has provided RM563 million for the repair of slopes nationwide.

This includes monitoring, prevention and early warning reporting programmes involving more than 2,000 high-risk slopes. -Bernama