Budget 2024 proves gov't listens to civil servants' grouses

KUALA LUMPUR: The incentives and assistance to be given to civil servants as well as the improvement of the Ex-Gratia Work Disaster Scheme under Budget 2024 proves that the government listens to their grouses.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the Early Incentive Payment of the Public Service Remuneration System Study, amounting to RM2,000 to all civil servants Grade 56 and below, including contract appointees, clearly proved the government's commitment in looking after the welfare of civil servants.

He said Cuepacs appreciates the amount of incentives that civil servants will receive this time which is the highest ever given by the government.

“The lump sum payment at the end of February 2024 will ease the burden of preparing for their children’s schooling and preparations for the month of Ramadan and Syawal,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said Cuepacs hopes for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to devise efforts that can speed up the implementation of the new SSPA as promised to all civil servants.

“Cuepacs hopes that the government can speed up the SSPA study so that it can be implemented next year because this new SSPA is very important to ensure the adequacy of salaries received by civil servants with the current economic environment,“ he said.

The expansion of the Official Ceremony Attire Facility to include Malaysian batik attire for all eligible civil servants, Adnan said it could help improve the country's batik industry.

“We do not want the directive to wear Malaysian batik attire to have no effective impact due to lack of response. This step will at least help civil servants to really buy authentic and quality Malaysian batik,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Government Pensioners Association (PPKM) Negeri Sembilan secretary, Maarof Kassim said the RM1,000 incentive payment to all government retirees, shows the government’s appreciation and remembrance of their service, dedication and sacrifices.

“Usually, we get half the amount given to civil servants, but this time the amount is so much higher. Thank you to the Madani Government for the incentive,” he said.

The Prime Minister when tabling Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, announced an early incentive payment of RM2,000 to all civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including those on contract.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said RM1,000 will also be given to those in the Jawatan Utama Sektor Awam (JUSA) grade involving all parties including the police force, fire department, military, armed forces and all uniformed personnel.

He said all government pensioners including veterans with and without pensions will receive a one-off payment of RM1,000. -Bernama