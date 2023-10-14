Budget 2024: RM10m allocation brings relief to farmers affected by wildlife conflicts

GUA MUSANG: The government's announcement to provide assistance to farmers incurring losses due to crop damage caused by wildlife brings relief to those affected in this district.

For Zahari Daud, a 53-year-old farmer at the Sungai Terah Land Rehabilitation Programme (RPT) under the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), this announcement means a great deal to those who had run out of funds after their crops were destroyed by wildlife.

“I hope that the allocation can help the affected farmers, especially those affected by the encroachment of wild elephants, to continue with their farming activities.

“Some of them have run out of money due to frequent elephant encroachment,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Awang Hamad, 60, a farmer from Kampung Awek, said the assistance proved that the government listens to their grievances and takes note of complaints voiced out by smallholders over the burden of losses incurred by them.

When tabling Budget 2024 yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM10 million to ease the financial burden faced by those affected by wildlife conflicts.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said from 2018 to 2022, over 46,000 complaints were reported involving wildlife conflicts such as elephants, tigers, and tapirs damaging properties and agricultural crops, with estimated losses totalling RM43 million. -Bernama