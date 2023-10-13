Budget 2024: RM110m to upgrade hawker centres, public markets

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured that the welfare and well-being of hawkers and traders in the markets will continue to be protected in the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024, to ensure comfort for them and for visitors.

For that purpose, he said that RM110 million will be allocated next year, to repair and upgrade hawker centres and dilapidated public market infrastructure, so that it can lift the people’s economy, apart from allowing the country to be known for its clean, beautiful and safe hawker facilities and stalls.

The Prime Minister said that the government is also targeting 10,000 stalls to be beautified and improved in terms of cleanliness, with an allocation of RM10 million.

“A total of 4,000 units of new commercial space, which are uniform, comfortable and safe, will also be built throughout the local Authorities’ (PBT) areas, with an allocation of RM50 million, apart from the government agreeing to waive kiosk rental fees for the first six months for people doing business,” Anwar said when tabling the budget at Dewan Rakyat today.

Budget 2024 is the second budget tabled by Anwar, since becoming Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022.

Anwar added that to further strengthen the effort, agencies such as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB), Urban Development Authority (UDA) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will also upgrade their business facilities. -Bernama