Budget 2024: RM1.2b to protect well-being of PwDs- PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government will continue to protect the well-being and help persons with disabilities (PwD) to be independent by providing an allocation of RM1.2 billion to the group next year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the allocation would be used, among others, to channel various forms of assistance for the care of bedridden PWDs and PWDs who are unable to work, as well as disabled workers' allowance.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said the allowance for disabled trainees participating in the Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme will be increased to RM300 per month from RM150 next year, benefiting over 18,000 disabled trainees, with an additional allocation of RM30 million.

“To provide benefits to micro-PWD entrepreneurs, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has provided an RM50 million special financing facility,“ he said when tabling Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said a total of RM1 billion has been allocated for the well-being of the elderly, including to provide financial assistance for the care and activity centres of the group. -Bernama