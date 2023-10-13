Budget 2024: RM60m to boost cyber attack preparedness - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has provided an allocation of RM60 million to enhance preparedness against the threat of cyber attacks, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said through this amount, CyberSecurity, the national cyber security specialist agency under the purview of the Communications and Digital Ministry, will develop a cyber ​​security testing framework as well as local expertise on 5G Technology.

As of September, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has successfully developed 5G network coverage in populated areas to 70.2 per cent, he said.

“As promised, 5G network will reach about 80 per cent coverage in populated areas by the end of this year,” he said when presenting Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said the people can now enjoy 5G services offered by all telecommunication companies at very good quality levels.

“In order to boost the adoption of 5G, efforts will be intensified with the cooperation of telecommunication companies so that more users and industries can benefit,” he said.

In order to further improve the level of public service efficiency, he said the development of the National Digital Identity (IDN) will be expedited as a trusted identification platform.

“In empowering the digitalisation of public service delivery, the GovTech Nucleus Unit was created to develop internal expertise.

“This unit will also facilitate the development of IDN and other user-friendly applications with optimal cost,“ he said.

Towards the final stages of the 12th Malaysia Plan, he said the government aims to be ranked in the top 20 for the Government Efficiency Sub-Index in the Global Competitiveness Report. -Bernama