Budget 2024: STAR to focus on maintenance of civil servants' quarters

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's challenge to speed up work processes and procedures through re-engineering, break down silos between agencies and focus on touchpoint projects for the people.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) who leads the task force, said next year the team will focus on the maintenance of civil servants’ living quarters which have received numerous complaints.

“In addition, priority will be given to repairs on hospital facilities and elevators in government premises,“ he said in a statement through his official Facebook yesterday.

At the same time, Mohd Zuki also expressed his appreciation to the prime minister and Cabinet members for their trust and recognition of the civil service, including for the interim payment of RM2,000 while the government reviews the salary and allowance scheme especially for Grade 56 and below.

“The announcement was certainly good news for civil servants as this will reduce their financial burden. This will motivate them to continue to be committed to their job and empower the delivery of public services,“ he said.

Mohd Zuki said that civil servants are truly determined to work together to realise the 2024 Budget strategy implementation which is the catalyst for the Madani Economy and Malaysia Madani aspirations.

In the statement, Mohd Zuki also informed that he and the civil service top management were present at Parliament this afternoon to follow the 2024 Budget speech by Anwar who is also the Finance Minister.

He said the 2024 Budget clearly focused on efforts to implement initiatives to ease the people's burden, especially in dealing with the cost of living through economic development, programmes to increase the people's income and efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty.

He said Budget 2024 themed ‘Reformasi Ekonomi: Memperkasa Rakyat’ (Economic Reform: Empowering People) is seen as a clear continuation to rebuild the economy to be sustainable, inclusive and resilient as well as capable of facing various domestic challenges as well as the global environment.

The 2024 Budget allocation of RM393.8 billion or nearly 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) with a projected fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent, is able to provide fiscal space to implement projects of interest to the people such as health, safety, and education facilities, he said. -Bernama