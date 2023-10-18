Budget 2024: Uniformed personnel happy over allocation to repair, upgrade quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative to allocate RM2.4 billion for constructing, maintaianing, and refurbishing the quarters of civil servants including police and military personnel, reflects the government’s commitment to providing comfortable and decent homes for the group.

Generally, military and police personnel when contacted by Bernama, said the Budget 2024 packages announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, put a lot of emphasis on the welfare of the front-line fighters, something they have been eagerly waiting to hear.

For the residents of the General Operations Force (PGA) Northern Brigade in Ulu Kinta, Perak, it is hoped that the existing quarters will be improved to allow more living space for the comfort of the residents.

Camp Commandant Insp Mohd Shaparrin Mohammmed said the allocation is expected to bear the expenses for repairs of damaged and dilapidated quarters in the camp.

“For last year’s MADANI Budget, the headquarters got an allocation to refurbish a 10-storey block, five floors of which have been upgraded.

“Two units in this block have been upgraded where they were torn down and rebuilt from a two-bedroom into a three-bedroom unit for the comfort of the residents,“ said Mohd Shaparrin who is also the quarters’ supervisor.

Mohd Shaparrin hopes that the allocation in the 2024 Budget will allow the remaining five floors of the block and other blocks to be upgraded since about 200 residents of various ranks are living in the camp quarters.

A resident in the camp, Mohd Asri Mohd Salim, 40, hopes that the quarters of the administrative section where he lives will be upgraded as his current residence only has two rooms and is getting run down.

“We are about to welcome our fourth child so I really hope that the unit for the administrative staff will be upgraded and enlarged,“ he said.

The same view was also shared by Corporal Shila Sidek, 39, who suggested that renovation efforts should be focused on the old quarters that still have two rooms, as they are not suitable for personnel with large families.

In Malacca, a roti canai seller Muhammad Hakim Ibrahim, 31, who has been living in the military quarters in Desa Tun Razak, Terendak camp for the past two years claims that there is still damage to the quarters even though it has been repaired before.

However, Muhammad Hakim, whose wife is a military personnel, is thankful that the quarters are equipped with various facilities though there are still some issues that need attention such as roof leakages and clogged plumbing systems.

“I hope that with the new provision announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday, a more complete overhaul can be carried out by the Ministry of Defence so that the quarters will be more comfortable,“ he said.

In Lahad Datu, Sabah, Constable Muhammad Addin Nastain Mohd Nor, 26, said the construction of new quarters can provide comfort to police officers, especially those living in the interior.

“Here, we still live in cabins that have been upgraded for transit members, but the new quarters that will be built will be more comfortable and safe besides reducing the cost of living because there is no need to rent outside,“ he said.

Last Friday, Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance, when tabling Budget 2024, said RM2.4 billion was allocated to build and renovate civil servant quarters.

He said the amount also covers the process of maintaining the residences of teachers, police, soldiers, firefighters and hospitals. - Bernama