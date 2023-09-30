Budget 2024: Youths want upswing in skills, produce more TVET grads

KUALA LUMPUR: Youths expressed hope that the government can further expand and strengthen the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to equip them with relevant skills in line with current career needs.

They also want the government to gradually increase the minimum wage in Budget 2024, which will be tabled on Oct 13, to increase youth enthusiasm to enter the job market, while also contributing to the country’s economic development.

Sukarelawan Muda Wilayah Persekutuan (YOU4WP) chairman, Am Amar Izzuden Hamidun, said that strengthening TVET with attractive salary offers is one of the methods of supporting and recognising those in the age group, who are less keen on furthering their studies in institutions of higher learning.

“TVET skills also provide great benefits. Hence, the government needs to consider expanding this programme and giving more recognition to the youth, as well as improving their skills,” he told Bernama today.

In addition, he said that financial assistance or grants given to youths could also be considered, to help this group venture into startup entrepreneurship or strengthen existing businesses.

“Not to make them rich, but to make them resilient in today’s challenging economy. There may be young entrepreneurs who have difficulty maintaining their business, so the government can help their survival,” he said.

Am Amar Izzuden also said that it is important to ensure that the salary offered to young people is commensurate with their qualifications.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology and Sociology student Nazir Shah Mohd, 24, hopes that the government will provide a relevant budget for the development and empowerment of youth communities from minority groups.

“Community development and empowerment not only involves the low-income majority group but also takes into account the existence of minority groups such as the Orang Asli, the urban poor and children without documentation, who are often marginalised and isolated.

“Their access to education and healthcare, and even appropriate infrastructure, is often neglected. Therefore, appropriate allocations should be given to create easy access for these groups,” he told Bernama.-Bernama