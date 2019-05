KUALA LUMPUR: SME Association of Malaysia today encouraged budget hotels operators to join the Malaysian Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) to be recognised by the Tourism Ministry.

SME president Datuk Michael Kang said over 200 hotels in the city have not obtained licences from Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“I urge all budget hotels operating in Kuala Lumpur and Federal Territory to legalise their businesses by obtaining operating licences from the authorities if they have not been certified yet,“ he told a press conference.

“Those having issues with licensing can seek advice at no cost by joining MyBHA and submitting their application through the association.”

MyBHA president P. K. Leong advised budget hotels to follow safety requirements set by the Fire and Rescue Department.

“In order to get a Fire Certificate, they must install an Automatic Fire Control System, which is the same as four and five star hotels.”

Leong said he was confident the unlicensed hotels issue can be resolved with proactive engagement with City Hall.

“All AirBnB operators who operate from residential properties should meet the necessary terms and conditions,“ he said.

“All major cities in the world had already regulated AirBnB businesses, including Kota Kinabalu.”