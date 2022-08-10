Budget’s purpose will not be defeated even with Parliament’s dissolution: Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The purpose of Budget 2023 tabled today will not be defeated even if Parliament is dissolved as it focuses on the future direction of the country, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The economic report talks about where we are today and where we are going to be in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“For instance, the fiscal deficit is expected to be 5.8 per cent of GDP for 2022 and to further reduce to 5.5 per cent of GDP in 2023,” he told a press conference after presenting Budget 2023 in Parliament yesterday.

Hence, the purpose of the Budget will not be defeated, he said when asked about the relevance of tabling the budget amid rumours about Parliament dissolution.

To recap, in 1999, Parliament was dissolved after the budget was tabled. After the election, the budget was presented again to the Cabinet.

He said Budget 2023 will also boost economic recovery and resilience as well as implement comprehensive reforms through the government’s responsive, responsible and reformist approach.

“In my view, this budget is from Keluarga Malaysia to Keluarga Malaysia, taking into consideration the views of all levels of stakeholders,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul said more than 200 engagement sessions with the state governments, ministries and sectors of interest have been held, with 250 memoranda received along with 12,000 recommendations from the public.

“Economic reforms emphasised in Budget 2023 target all Malaysians for impact and benefits that are bigger, as well as creating job opportunities and better income,” he said.

On the world economy, Tengku Zafrul said the budget for next year will focus on weathering the economic slowdown expected next year. - Bernama