Budget wishlist: New buildings to phase out cabin classrooms in Malacca

Malacca: The state government is asking the Ministry of Education to channel allocations through Budget 2023 for the construction of new buildings to phase out cabins which have been used as a stop-gap solution to overcrowded classrooms in several schools in Malacca for years.

State Education, Technology and Telecommunications Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin (pix) said that among the schools identified with cabin classrooms are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Minyak in Malacca Tengah and SK Kampung Tengah in Alor Gajah.

“We have identified several schools that have been using cabins for classes for more than 10 years. We hope the Ministry of Education will not assume that so long as the cabins are safe, they will continue to be used as classrooms,” he said here today.

He said this after the signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding between Institut Tun Perak and Precious Education Academy here today.

“Some schools have to cram up to 40 students in one class and this situation makes it difficult for the teaching and learning process to run smoothly.

“We are confident that the issue of education will be a priority at the presentation of Budget 2023 because it is not only for the current generation but also for the future,” he said. - Bernama