PETALING JAYA: Those who operate buffet lines at restaurants, hotels, cafes and coffeehouses must abide by standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the ladle to be touched by many people at the same time.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said these premises have two options, which is to either have a waiter on standby to use the ladle to take up food and put on the customer’s plate, or prepare disposable plastic gloves for each customer.

“This way, the ladle will not be in many hands, otherwise we would not know if we are infected or infected by others,“ he said today in a press conference.

He urged the operators to abide by the SOPs released by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry or they will be penalised under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Besides that, he said legal migrant workers must undergo Covid-19 tests before returning to work as almost all economic sectors are opening and daily activites are resumed.

“If they have a work permit, they can continue their work provided that they take the Covid-19 test,“ he said.

He also urged more business premises to prepare a Mysejahtera QR code, besides the other readily available contact tracing QR code, as more people are now using the MySejahtera app for contact tracing purposes.

“Some 6.2 million people have now downloaded and use the MySejahtera app,“ he said.