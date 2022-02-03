Building of observation towers at Malaysia-Thailand border proposed

PASIR MAS: The Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department plans to build observation towers at the Malaysia-Thailand border along Sungai Golok, besides upgrading the security control posts of the General Operations Force (GOF).

Its director Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix), however, said the matter was still at the proposal stage while the process would be difficult as it involved acquiring privately-owned land.

“If we are able to build the observation towers and control posts, the surrounding areas will also be gazetted as prohibited areas to facilitate and smoothen the security operations.

“In fact, observation towers are proposed to be built at a number of strategic locations and would be more suitable if erected at all the security control posts along Sungai Golok,” he said after visiting the Ibrahim Pencen Post at Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Hazani also said that all the GOF control posts needed to be cleared of undergrowth to prevent outside elements from illegally entering the country. — Bernama