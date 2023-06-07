Bukit Aman: 34 senior, junior police officers dismissed in first five months of 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 496 senior and junior police officers were subject to disciplinary action, including 34 who were dismissed during the first five months of this year.

Director of the Bukit Aman Integrity and Compliance Department (JIPS) Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said of that number, a total of 309 were given warnings, fines (88), forfeiture of emoluments (51), postponement of salary increment (eight), salary cut (three), demotion (three).

“PDRM has never compromised on any senior or junior police officer involved in any corrupt activity, misconduct and abuse of power.

“We have data showing that the PDRM does not compromise on PDRM personnel who commit offences and violate the laws of the country,” he said at a meeting between the Inspector-General of Police and the editors-in-chief of media agencies at Menara 1 in Bukit Aman here today.

Azri said that last year, PDRM had imposed dismissals on 154 senior and junior police officers, warnings (891), fines (232), forfeiture of emoluments (119), postponement of salary increment (38), salary cut (17) and demotion (15).

Meanwhile, in 2021 the PDRM imposed dismissals on 117 senior and junior police officers, warnings (913), fines (316), forfeiture of emoluments (150), postponement of salary increment (34), salary cut (16) and demotion (25).

“If the offence committed by a PDRM personnel is clear in terms of breaking the rules and we receive a police report, we will open an investigation paper.

“If PDRM personnel are involved in corruption, the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) will conduct an investigation while JIPS will open a disciplinary investigation paper,” he said. -Bernama