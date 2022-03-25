Bukit Aman announces transfers, promotions of 10 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) is among 10 senior police officers involved in a transfer and promotion exercise effective April 25.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Ruslan Khalid in a statement today said Hazani would remain in his post, but with the rank of acting Grade VUYA5, which is Jusa A (Public Service premiere post).

He said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (intelligence/operations) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri was appointed as Sarawak Police Commissioner and E4 Special Branch principal assistant director Datuk Dr Wan Ariffin Wan Ahmad would hold the post of Special Branch deputy director I, both with the rank of acting CP.

“Internal Security and Public Order Department’s deputy director (PGA) Datuk Kasuahdi Ali will be the KDNKA (operations) deputy director, and Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof will be the new head of research and development at the IGP Secretariat in Bukit Aman, with the rank of acting CP.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) deputy director (strategic planning) Datuk Dr Mustafa Khan Abdul Samat is the new deputy director (investigation) of the Commercial CID replacing Datuk S.Sasikala Devi, who is appointed as Selangor deputy police chief.

He said National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) operations director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan will replace Mohd Azman as the new Bukit Aman CID deputy director of intelligence/operations.

Special Branch’s E2 principal assistant director Datuk Mohd Khalid Ismail will fill the vacancy left by Wan Ariffin who was appointed as the Special Branch E4 principal assistant director.

“CID Forensic/Strategic Planning deputy director Datuk Zainol Samah will be the new Melaka police chief,” he said. — Bernama