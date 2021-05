KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will request the assistance of a Bukit Aman bomb squad to conduct further investigations into the case of a car that exploded near Kampung Sireh junction here yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said police would also investigate how the victim obtained such a large quantity of fireworks.

“We will investigate whether the victim was a firecracker sales agent or a seller. Based on the records as of yesterday, the victim had two previous criminal records related to drug cases and burglary,“ he said.

Shafien was speaking to reporters after inspecting the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implementation in Kampung Terusan, here today.

Yesterday, a man in his 50s died after the car he was driving exploded and split into two, believed to be carrying fireworks. The explosion also damaged five other vehicles nearby, including one that caught fire.

Commenting on the incident, Shafien said based on preliminary information, some witnesses said that the victim was probably smoking a cigarette or maybe the vehicle driven by the victim was struck by a lightning due to the rainy weather.

“Thus, police urge any witnesses to come forward and provide information on the incident,” he said, adding this was the first case that occurred in Kelantan so far. — Bernama