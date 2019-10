PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conferred the Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP) award to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

His Majesty presented the first class Royal Malaysia Police award to Huzir on the second day of the police warrior and bravery awards investiture ceremony held at Istana Melawati here.

The first day of the investiture ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Also gracing the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Three other recipients of the PGPP award were Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah, Penang police chief Datuk T.Narenasagaran and Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director I Datuk Rosly Abas.

At the ceremony today, a total of 330 police officers received the police warrior and bravery awards.

Of the total, 56 received the second class award namely the Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis, 74 received the Pahlawan Pasukan Polis, 18 received the Kesatria Pasukan Polis while 178 were awarded the Bentara Pasukan Polis.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. — Bernama