Bukit Aman CID to help MCMC strengthen enforcement of social media content

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers will be stationed at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in an effort to strengthen investigation and enforcement of content on social media.

In a Facebook posting, MCMC said that the move will also strengthen the capabilities and expertise of both enforcement agencies in terms of intelligence gathering, investigation and prosecution.

According to the agency, the matter was agreed upon during a meeting between MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan, today.

“The meeting also discussed the need to strengthen investigation and enforcement of social media content related to race, religion and royalty (3R).

“The empowerment of this kind of cooperation will continue from time to time taking into account the latest requirements in enforcing the provisions of the country’s laws,” said MCMC. - Bernama