Bukit Aman collaborates with Whoscall to curb online cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial CID (CCID) today entered into a partnership with mobile phone application developer Whoscall to curb cases of online fraud.

CCID director Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the call identification application developed by the company My Gogo and Look Sdn Bhd will provide information to users regarding unknown calls.

He said through the collaboration, phone numbers listed in the JSJK Semakmule System database will be flagged as scammers by Whoscall.

“This allows users who download this application on their mobile phones to decide whether they want to answer the call received or otherwise,“ he said in a statement here today.

In the meantime, Kamarudin said CCID also launched an anti-scam song titled “Be Smart Stay Alert” created by musician and composer Lenny Ooi Teck Wai.

“The music video of this song has been uploaded on CCID’s Facebook page and it is hoped that social media users can share and spread the music of this video to ensure that the message behind this song can be conveyed to as many individuals as possible,“ he said.

Kamarudin said police are also working with the Ministry of Education so that the song can be sung by students at school to convey the message of commercial crime prevention when they were still in school.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin said online fraud criminal cases recorded a decrease last year to 20,041 cases compared to 20,701 cases in 2021.

However, he said the number of arrests and losses increased, namely 13,371 arrests involving a loss of RM684,574,056.73 last year, compared to 9,991 arrests with a loss of RM560,813,575.94 in 2021. - Bernama