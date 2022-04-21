Bukit Aman: Cops to stop fining those without masks in public

PETALING JAYA: The police will stop issuing summons to people who do not wear face masks in public, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director Azmi Adam said the decision was made by the National Security Council in light of the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations.

“No more summons will be issued for the offence of not wearing face masks, but officers must advise those who don’t do so,” Azmi reportedly said in a circular dated April 20 sighted by The Malaysian Insight.

He said enforcement officers from Op Covid-19 will be making their rounds at Ramadan bazaars to ensure the public observes physical distancing while Malaysia transitions to Covid-19 endemicity.