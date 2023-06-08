Bukit Aman denies Muhammad Sanusi re-arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied a report by a news portal that Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) has been arrested or called up again to have his statement recorded today.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications head ACP A. Skandaguru said no one from Bukit Aman, the Kedah contingent or the district police headquarters in Kedah had taken action as reported by the news portal.

As such, the PDRM urged the news portal that reported the fake news to apologise and take down the news report.

“A police report will be lodged for an investigation into the spread of the fake news,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the publication of unverified news like this could cause panic among the public, especially when the state elections are taking place.

Earlier, a local news portal reported that Muhammad Sanusi was said to have been arrested by police this evening.

In a video clip of a programme held in Padang Serai, a man believed to be a PAS member is seen stating that Sanusi could not attend the event due to security reasons. - Bernama