Bukit Aman: Detainee dies in lockup after having breathing difficulties

KUALA LUMPUR: A man arrested for drug offences died while in custody at the Setiawangsa Police Station, Wangsa Maju Police Headquarters after experiencing breathing difficulties yesterday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad (pix) said the 59-year-old detainee was arrested on July 6 under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and another case on July 18 and was placed in the same lockup for further investigation.

“Last Friday (July 21) he complained of a fever and was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) for treatment. He was given some medication and brought back to the lockup the same day.

“However, yesterday, his cellmate noticed he had breathing difficulties and was leaning against the toilet wall in the cell,“ he said in a statement here today.

The police then contacted the hospital, and an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital for treatment, but doctors at the HKL Emergency and Trauma Department confirmed that he had died.

Azri said a post-mortem will be conducted at HKL today to determine the cause of death and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Unit for Deaths in Custody (USJKT) will investigate the case. -Bernama