Bukit Aman: Don’t manipulate PDRM reserve land issue

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties have been urged not to manipulate the issue of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reserve land ownership in Kamunting, Perak, which will only confuse the public.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said police have completed an investigation into the case of the ownership of the reserve land, which involves police quarters and the house of the police chief of the Taiping district police headquarters (IPD).

She said the results of the investigation found that there was no element of fraud regarding the status of the reserve land which belongs to a church and the case was classified as no further action (NFA).

“An investigation into the status of the land shows that the land in lot 784 has been owned by The Titular Roman Catholic Bishop of Melaka since 1883.

“The police report lodged by IPD Taiping was previously aimed to identify the status of land ownership,“ she said in a statement today.

On Thursday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was reported to have told the Dewan Rakyat said that the Perak prosecution director decided that the case was classified as NFA following a Taiping IPD police report regarding the land transfer made without knowledge.

On April 30, a local news portal quoted a source as reporting that a piece of PDRM reserve land in Kamunting was transferred to a church organisation in Melaka without anyone’s knowledge.

According to the report, the change in ownership of land owned by PDRM was revealed after the police received a letter from a lawyer’s company representing the church on April 14, which claimed ownership of 0.55 hectares of land in Kamunting.

IPD Taiping then lodged a police report on April 20 to investigate the land’s ownership status.-Bernama