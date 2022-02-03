Bukit Aman: GOF uses 10 drones to strengthen country’s border control

PASIR MAS: The General Operations Force (GOF) has been using 10 drones in its operations in the peninsula to strengthen border control from cross-country crimes, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

He said the use of drone technology was to help implement land border control.

“The use of drones is seen as a good strategy because it can carry out air control with a wider radar as well as provide quick information to members on duty to detect any movement of smugglers at the country’s borders.

“Therefore, we really need the use of technology such as drones to help implement border control,” he said at a press conference after the handover of the drones at the Lubok Stol Tactical headquarters of the GOF Southeast Brigade, here today.

However, Hazani, said the need for the use of drones would be looked at from time to time in an effort to help tackle cross-border crimes as well as strengthen the country’s border control.

“A lot of success has been achieved as a result of the use of drones in the northern and eastern borders where many high value cases ​​were foiled.

“Apart from that, we also trained drone operators in March last year which was managed by the Air Operations Force,” he said. — Bernama